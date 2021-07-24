Local swimmers Allison Schmitt, Catie DeLoof take bronze in 4x100 freestyle

Associated Press

Allison Schmitt of Canton, and Catie deLoof of Grosse Pointe became the first Metro Detroit medalists at the Tokyo Olympics when their women's 4x100 freestyle relay team took bronze Saturday night.

The pair did not swim in the final, but both swam in the semi-final round, where they placed second.

The winning American team included sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell, who took the lead and anchor legs. They were joined by Meg Harris and Emma McKeon.

Australia set the first swimming world record of the Tokyo Games in the event.

The Aussies touched in 3 minutes, 29.69 seconds, breaking the mark 3:30.05 that they set in 2018.

Canada was second in 3:32.78 with the squad of Kayla Sanchez, Rebecca Smith, Penny Olesiak, and University of Michigan's Margaret MacNeil. The Americans took their sixth medal of the night with a bronze in 3:32.81.

Earlier, Jake Mitchell of the University of Michigan finished 8th in the 400 meter freestyle