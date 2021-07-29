Beverly Hills' Annie Lazor takes bronze medal in 200-meter breaststroke

Detroit News

Annie Lazor of Beverly Hills, Mich., won a bronze medal in the women's 200-meter breaststroke at the Summer Olympics on Friday in Tokyo, Japan.

Lazor, 26, is the oldest American swimmer to qualify for her first Olympic team in 17 years, finished in third place in a time of 2:20.84.

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker earned the gold medal in 2:18.95 with Lily King of Evansville, Ind., taking the silver medal in 2:19.92.

Also Friday, former Michigan swimmer Siobhan Haughey won her second silver medal representing Hong Kong in the Olympics.

Haughey finished second in the 100-meter freestyle in a time of 52.27. She became the first Hong Kong swimmer to win a medal on Wednesday with a second-place finish in the 200-meter freestyle.

In the 100M final on Friday, Australia's Emma McKeon won the gold medal in 51.96 and teammate Cate Campbell took the bronze in 52.52.

Ex-Wolverine Mason Ferlic failed to qualify for the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase final, turning in a time of 8:20.23 for an eighth-place finish in Thursday's first heat.