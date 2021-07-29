Canton's Allison Schmitt wins 10th Olympic medal; China edges US in women's 200m relay

Associated Press

China has surprised the U.S. and Australia with a world-record performance in the women’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay.

Katie Ledecky took the anchor leg for the Americans in third place, nearly 2 seconds behind the Chinese and also trailing the Aussies. Canton's Allison Schmitt started for the Americans.

While silver wasn't the medal they came for, the second-place finish did move Ledecky and Schmitt moved up the leaderboard for most Olympic medals of all time for U.S. women.

Schmitt's was her 10th, moving her past track star Allyson Felix and into fourth place all time amongst American female Olympians, and a tie for ninth amongst all female Olympians all time. Ledecky tied Felix with her ninth. Jenny Thompson, Dara Torris and Natalie Coughlin are tied for the American lead with 12.

Ledecky passed Australia’s Leah Neale and closed the gap significant on China’s Li Bingjie, but couldn’t quite catch her at the end.

Li touched in 7 minutes, 40.33 seconds, denying both Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus another gold medal. After winning both the 200 and 400 free individual titles, Titmus led off for Australia in the relay.

The Americans claimed silver in 7:40.73, while Australia took the bronze in 7:41.29. It was the first swimming world record of the Tokyo Games -- in fact, all three medalists broke the previous mark of 7:41.50 set by the Aussies at the 2019 world championships.