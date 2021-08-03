Ex-Wolverine Sam Mikulak finishes 6th in parallel bars

Former University of Michigan gymnast Sam Mikulak, competing in his third Olympics, finished sixth in the eight-man final on parallel bars. The 28-year-old Mikulak is retiring following a career in which he won six U.S. titles.

Zou Jingyuan of China captured gold. Zou’s winning score of 16.233 was the highest on any event by any gymnast during the nine days of competition at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Zou topped qualifying with a score of 16.166 but went even higher in the finals, giving him a gold to go with the bronze he won in the team competition last week.

Lukas Dauser of Germany grabbed silver after posting a 15.700, just ahead of Ferhat Arican of Turkey, who took bronze.

... Grand Blanc High School graduate Grant Fisher qualified for the men's 5,000-meter final on Tuesday, completing the race in 13:31.80. The final is Friday at 8 a.m.

... Greco-Roman wrestler Alejandro Sancho, a Northern Michigan University alum, was eliminated from the 67kg division in the round of 16 by Russian Artem Surkov.

... Saline High School grad Steven Bastien completed the first three legs of the men's decathlon. He finished seventh out of eight in his 100-meter leg with a time of 10.69, fourth in his long jump group with a jump of 7.39 meters, and seventh in the shot put with a 14.40-meter throw.

Bastien will tackle the high jump and 400-meter on Wednesday morning before finishing Thursday night with the 100-meter hurdles, discus throw and pole vault.