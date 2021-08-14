Grosse Pointe to honor medalist DeLoof with parade Sunday

Detroit News staff
A parade will be held in Grosse Pointe on Sunday in honor of U.S. Olympics swimmer Catie DeLoof.

DeLoof earned a bronze medal as part of the 4x100 freestyle relay team in Tokyo.

From left, Bowe Becker, Patrick Callan, Brooke Forde, Bella Sims, Catie Deloof, Hunter Armstrong and Jake Mitchell pose during their medal ceremony at the Team USA Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, last month.

The Grosse Pointe South graduate was the second Olympics medalist in the city's history.

Carly Piper earned a gold medal in the 4x200 freestyle relay in 2004.

The parade will start at Windmill Pointe Park and finish at Atwater in the Park. It will begin at 3:30 p.m.

