Grosse Pointe to honor medalist DeLoof with parade Sunday

Detroit News staff

A parade will be held in Grosse Pointe on Sunday in honor of U.S. Olympics swimmer Catie DeLoof.

DeLoof earned a bronze medal as part of the 4x100 freestyle relay team in Tokyo.

The Grosse Pointe South graduate was the second Olympics medalist in the city's history.

Carly Piper earned a gold medal in the 4x200 freestyle relay in 2004.

The parade will start at Windmill Pointe Park and finish at Atwater in the Park. It will begin at 3:30 p.m.