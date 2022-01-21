Niyo: On Olympic hockey stage, Wolverines have chance to make Michigan proud

Ann Arbor — For Matty Beniers, the Winter Olympics conjure up memories of pond hockey with his siblings. For Brendan Brisson, it’s a childhood trip to Vancouver to watch one of his friends and hockey idols make history.

But now that they’re on the verge of becoming Olympians themselves, the University of Michigan hockey linemates headed to Beijing with Team USA are ready to make some history of their own as they seize what Beniers calls “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”