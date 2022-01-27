Beijing Olympics: The Detroit News' 5 athletes to watch

John Niyo of The Detroit News identifies five athletes to watch at the Olympic Games in Beijing.

► Mikaela Shiffrin, USA, alpine skiing

Outlook: Weather delays and logistical issues thwarted Shiffrin’s ambitious plans at the 2018 Winter Olympics. But the world’s top alpine skier will try again in China, aiming to enter all five women’s events and hoping to tie or break the Olympic women’s record of six career alpine medals held by Croatia’s Janica Kostelić and Sweden’s Anja Pärson. She has won three (two gold) at the last two Olympics, and this time Shiffrin, 26, will be competing with added emotion after her father was killed in a car accident in Colorado in 2020.