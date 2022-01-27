Beijing Olympics: The Detroit News' five events to watch

John Niyo of The Detroit News identifies five events to watch at the Olympic Games in Beijing.

► Figure skating — men’s

Outlook: Nathan Chen is the “Quad King” trying to end an American drought. But Yuzuru Hanyu isn’t just Japan’s “Ice Prince.” He’s also the two-time defending Olympic champion in men’s figure skating, and Hanyu will be trying to tie an Olympic medal with his third straight gold in Beijing. The 22-year-old Chen, who just won his sixth U.S. singles title, missed out on a medal in Pyeongchang four years ago — the U.S. men also were shut out in Sochi in 2014. But Chen then won the next three world championships to set up this Olympic showdown, with fellow American Vincent Zhou and Japan’s Uno Shoma and Kagiyama Yuma also in the medal hunt.