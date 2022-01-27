Beijing Olympics: The Detroit News' five story lines to watch

John Niyo of The Detroit News identifies five story lines to watch at the Olympic Games in Beijing.

COVID Zero?

Two years into a global pandemic, and six months after Tokyo managed to stage the Summer Olympics after a year’s delay, it’s China’s turn now. The host country has created a bubble in Beijing for thousands of athletes, coaches and officials from 91 nations, along with credentialed staff and media from around the world. But the pandemic playbook is considerably more complicated — and controversial — than it was in Tokyo, with vaccine mandates and a daily testing regimen only part of the so-called “COVID Zero” protocols. There are severe restrictions on movement, strict quarantine rules that include isolation facilities, and very little transparency from Chinese officials. Rights-holder NBC opted not to send its broadcast announcers to Beijing as a result, but questions about how all this may affect the athletes and the competitions will linger throughout these Olympics.