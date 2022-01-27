Meet the athletes competing in Beijing 2022 Olympics with ties to the state of Michigan

John Niyo of The Detroit News takes a look at this year's Olympians competing in Beijing with ties to the state of Michigan.

► Connection: Ann Arbor

► Sport: Figure skating — Ice dance

► Competition dates: Feb. 4, 7, 12, 14

► The skinny: The 32-year-old Ann Arbor native will make history in Beijing as the only U.S. figure skater to compete in four Olympics. And he’ll make a third trip with dance partner Madison Chock, with whom Bates — a graduate of Ann Arbor Huron and the University of Michigan — has won three national titles, including the Olympic trials earlier this month. Bates and Chock, who moved their training base from Canton to Montreal after the 2018 Games, have won two world championship medals and were fourth at last year’s worlds.