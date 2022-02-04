Thursday's Olympics: Lansing's Hubbell, Donohue in first place in rhythm dance

Associated Press

Lansing's Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue are off to a good start in the rhythm dance competition on Thursday at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Hubbell and Donohue are in first place with an 86.56 score for Team USA while skating to a medley of Janet Jackson songs.

Also Thursday, three-time men’s world champion Nathan Chen delivered a strong short program to finish in first place in the team competition.

Chen opened with a big quad flip and hit his difficult quad lutz-triple toe loop combination to give the U.S. the maximum 10 points.

The short program for ice dance and pairs, including Ann Arbor's Evan Bates and Madison Chock are Friday, then the teams get a day off before the women’s short program on Sunday.

Earlier Thursday, Sault Ste. Marie's Abby Roque became the first Indigenous woman to represent Team USA in hockey at the Olympics.

Roque had an assist, four shots and was plus-2 in a 5-2 win over Finland. Farmington's Megan Keller had four shots and was plus-3.