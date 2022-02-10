U.S. Olympic Men's Hockey captains announced, features two Michigan natives

The Detroit News Staff

Michigan native Andy Miele (F- Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich.) has been named captain of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team, with defensemen Steven Kampfer (Jackson, Mich.) and Aaron Ness (Roseau, Minn.) and forward Noah Cates (Stillwater, Minn.) tabbed as alternate captains.

“We have a great leadership group with Andy, Aaron, Steven and Noah,” said David Quinn, head coach of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team. “There’s a lot of leaders in our room, and to get to our ultimate goal of winning gold, it will take everyone moving forward together.”

Miele is in his second season playing for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in the KHL in 2021-22. He has represented the U.S. on the international stage in two previous IIHF Men’s World Championships, including 2011 and 2014. Miele has worn the “A” with four previous teams, including Lehigh Valley (2016-17), Portland (2012-13, 2013-14), Miami University (2010-11) and the Chicago Steel (2006-07).

He also had a stint in the NHL, including signing a one-year, two-way contract the Red Wings in 2014. Miele has also played with the Arizona Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers.

Miele is the first Michigan native to serve as captain of a U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team.

Kampfer is in his first season at Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL. The 2022 Olympic Winter Games marks his first senior level appearance on the international stage representing the U.S., however, he did play in the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup in the 2005-06 season and served as an alternate captain. Over his professional career, Kampfer has competed in 231 NHL games over parts of nine seasons.

He also played at the University of Michigan from 2006-2010.