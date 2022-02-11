Iron River’s Nick Baumgartner wins gold medal in Olympic mixed team snowboard cross event

The Detroit News

Iron River’s Nick Baumgartner won a gold medal on Saturday in the Olympic mixed team snowboard cross event with Lindsay Jacobellis.

Italy's Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli finished in second place and Canada's Eliot Grondon and Meryeta Odine were third.

The 40-year-old Baumgartner, the oldest American on Team USA in Beijing, finished fourth in snowboard cross at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

He's the oldest American snowboarder in Olympic history and he has a 17-year-old son Landon who is older than some of his competitors on the course.

