Canada takes Olympic hockey gold; Michigan's Keller, Roque settle for silver

Associated Press

Canada has defeated the United States 3-2 in the fierce rivals’ latest showdown to win the gold medal in women’s hockey.

Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice and assisted on Sarah Nurse’s goal to add another chapter to her legacy as “Captain Clutch” for Canada. Goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens made 38 saves and was at her best when under siege.

Farmington Hills' Megan Keller led the U.S. with 29:17 of ice time and Sault Ste. Marie's Abby Roque had a team-high 10 shots on goal with one assist in 23:16 of ice time.

Canada won Olympic gold for the fifth time in seven chances since women’s hockey was introduced at the 1998 Nagano Games. The defending champion U.S. settled for silver for a fourth time.

The Americans got a goal from star winger Hilary Knight and another with 13.5 seconds left from Amanda Kessel. But they could not get past Desbiens again to force overtime.

It was Canada’s fourth gold medal of the Beijing Games.