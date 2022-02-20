Nick Baumgartner leads Michigan contingent's medal haul at Winter Olympics
Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
Some left with silver, others left with a sour taste in their mouth. One brought gold, while some returned stateside carrying only the memories that accompany the experience of a lifetime.
It was a mixed bag for the local Olympians participating in the Winter Games in Beijing, with perhaps the most unlikely hero — 40-year-old snowboarder from Iron River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula — who brought home the ultimate prize: A gold medal.