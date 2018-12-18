Chris Dula has signed with the Milwaukee Brewers. (Photo: USPBL)

Chris Dula, who set a United Shore Professional Baseball League record by unleashing a 102-mph fastball, has signed a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

Dula, 26, a right-hander, pitched in the league in Utica the past two seasons, for the Utica Unicorns, striking out 49 in 31 innings this past season.

A native of North Carolina and resident of Ferrum, Va., he came to the USPBL after a stint in the Texas Rangers organization, which drafted him in the 25th round in 2013.

"The USPBL allowed Dula to have time to work through aspects of his pitching delivery that had previously led to inconsistencies with command during his career," said Justin Orenduff, the USPBL's director of baseball operations. "Dula has possibly the best arm we will ever see in the USPBL, setting and breaking his own velocity records time and time again with a fastball that exceeds 100 miles per hour."

Dula credited Orenduff's Delivery Value System for advancing his skill set.

He becomes the 26th USPBL player to sign with a major-league organization since the league began play in May 2016. He's the sixth player to sign in 2018, including the second by the Brewers, who inked right-hander Logan Gillaspie.

Chris Dula was drafted by the Rangers before coming to the USPBL. (Photo: USPBL)

Get to know Chris Dula

1. I start every day eating a Pop-Tart for breakfast (preferably brown sugar cinnamon).

2. I have been married for four years to my wonderful wife Kaitlyn.

3. In college, I was primarily an infielder and only pitched five innings in three years.

4. Before coming to the USPBL I played in the Texas Rangers organization for four seasons, after being drafted by them in 2013.

5. After the 2015 season, I went and played baseball for three months in Australia.

6. My favorite foods to eat are pizza and steak.(besides Pop-Tarts, of course)

7. During the offseason, I enjoy hunting and being outdoors.

8. On off-days during the season, I like to shoot my bow, or find a good place to fish.

9. If it weren't for sweet tea, I don't think my body would be able to function. By far the best drink ever.

10. Some of the best advice I have ever received is, "If you don't like it, play better!

11. With a week of practice, I think I could win the USPBL Home Run Derby.

12. One of my life goals is to own a mountain, and have a house at the very top of it.

13. I like playing video games in my free time, but have actually never played Fortnite.

14. Jon Escobar secretly gave me 2mph to my fastball when he departed the USPBL.

15. I enjoy listening to all kinds of music, but county is probably my favorite.

Chris Dula, 26, was born and raised in Troutman, N.C., and currently lives in Ferrum, Va. Dula attended South Iredell High School and Catawba College, both in North Carolina. You can follow him on Twitter @_CDula.

