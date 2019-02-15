U.S. forward Alex Carpenter, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Canada on Thursday in Toronto. (Photo11: Canadian Press via AP)

It’s winner take all at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday at noon when the United States and Canada meet in the third and decisive game of the Rivalry Series.

The series, which features the two best women’s hockey teams in the world, is tied 1-1 after Canada edged the U.S. 4-3 on Thursday in Toronto.

The U.S. won the opener 1-0 in London on Tuesday.

“I think we all know we can be better,” American forward Brianna Decker said.

“You have a split series now and winner takes all. That will be good for us heading into Sunday with that mentality.”

Decker, Alex Carpenter and Hannah Brandt scored for the U.S., and Katie Burt stopped 26 shots on Thursday.

“I’m proud of the way we competed until the final buzzer,” U.S. coach Bob Corkum said. “We know we have some things to work on, and we’ll be ready to go again Sunday in Detroit.”

Jamie Lee Rattray, Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Fortino and Brianne Jenner scored for Canada and Genevieve Lacasse made 24 saves.

“In these tight games if you win the special-teams game you often win the hockey game,” Canadian coach Perry Pearn said.

“Tonight, we won the special-teams game 2-1 and that’s the difference.”

