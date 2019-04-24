Jordyn Wieber, an Olympic gold medalist from DeWitt, was named Wednesday the new women's gymnastics coach at Arkansas. (Photo: Richard Vogel, Associated Press)

Jordyn Wieber has a new gig.

Wieber, an Olympic gold medalist from DeWitt, was named Wednesday the new women's gymnastics coach at Arkansas.

Wieber replaces Mark Cook, who retired after 17 seasons guiding the Razorbacks. She was an assistant at UCLA, where she helped the Bruins win the 2018 national title.

“Throughout my life, gymnastics has provided me some extraordinary opportunities," Wieber said in a statement, "from traveling the world and competing for my country at the Olympics to coaching alongside one of the legends of our sport at UCLA. Those experiences have been invaluable to my growth personally and professionally while also preparing me for this role."

Wieber helped the U.S. team win the gold medal in the 2012 Olympics, and is a two-time U.S. all-around champion while also winning the world all-around title in 2011.