Detroit — A Heisman Trophy winner, a Stanley Cup champion, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, two NCAA men's basketball champs and a longtime Detroit News Lions beat reporter headline the 2019 Michigan Sports Hall of Fame class, which was announced Tuesday night.

The 10-person class was selected by a state-wide task force, factoring in voting from the public, and will be inducted Oct. 5 at MotorCity Casino in Detroit (tickets start at $25, and are available at mshof.org).

This is the largest Michigan Sports Hall of Fame class since 24 went in back in 2012.

There's just about something for every sports fan in this class:

Diane Dietz

A multi-sport in high school at Farmington Hills Mercy, she went on to become one of the greatest women's basketball players in University of Michigan history, finishing her career as the program's leading scorer — a record that remained for 36 years until Katelynn Flaherty broke it in 2018. She is in the University of Michigan's Athletic Hall of Honor.

Dan Fife

A legend in state high-school basketball circles, he was the head coach at Clarkston for 36 years before retiring in 2018. Fife won his first and only state championship in 2017, and finished with 703 victories, third-most in state history.

Grant Hill

A member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, he spent his first six seasons and five All-Star teams with the Detroit Pistons, who drafted him third overall in 1994 out of Duke — where he won two NCAA titles. He was co-NBA rookie of the year in 1995.

Vladimir Konstantinov

The Russian defenseman played six seasons with the Red Wings, the last resulting in the 1997 Stanley Cup championship, before a tragic limousine accident cut short his playing career. When the Red Wings repeated as champions in 1998, Konstantinov joined in the party, being wheeled onto the ice to hoist the cup.

Morris Peterson

A member of Michigan State basketball's famed "Flint-stones," he was a key cog to the Spartans winning their second and last NCAA championship, in 2000 before he went on to play 11 seasons in the NBA. The former Flint Northwestern star has returned home, opening "MoPetes Sports Retreat," a sports bar and grill.

Allison Schmitt

A Canton native, Schmitt was a world-class swimmer, earning 17 medals in international competitions, including six Olympic medals (three golds). She was one of the stars of the 2012 Games in London, winning five medals, including her three golds. She set a world record in the 200-meter freestyle.

Tom Wilson

He's been a staple in Detroit sports for several decades, first with 32 years with the Detroit Pistons, 22 as president and CEO of Palace Sports & Entertainment, and since 2010 with the Detroit Red Wings as as president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment. He was instrumental in both the building of The Palace and Little Caesars Arena.

Charles Woodson

One of the greatest players in Michigan football history, the defensive back won the Heisman Trophy in 1997 for the program's last national-championship season. He was Big Ten player of the year in 1997, freshman of the year in 1995 and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. In an 18-year NFL career, he also won a Super Bowl.

Mike O'Hara

O'Hara worked at The Detroit News from 1966 until he took a buyout in 2008, a span that included more than 30 years as beat writer for the Detroit Lions. He continues to cover the team, for DetroitLions.com.

Harry Atkins

Atkins spent 21 years as sports editor for the Associated Press' Detroit bureau, covering all four major professional sports teams and the two major colleges, among many other assignments.

