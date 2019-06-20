Buy Photo Claressa Shields, the undisputed middleweight world boxing champion from Flint, has postponed her Aug. 17 fight scheduled for her hometown after suffering a minor knee injury during training this week. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Claressa Shields, the undisputed middleweight world boxing champion from Flint, has postponed her Aug. 17 fight scheduled for her hometown after suffering a minor knee injury during training this week.

The bout with former world champion Ivana Habazin for the vacant WBO Super Welterweight Championship was to held at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint and televised live on Showtime. Her promoter, Dmitriy Salita, said the fight will be rescheduled for the fall with a new date to be announced soon.

"It's going to be tough for them to keep me out of the gym for a few weeks," Shields said in a statement. "But I will heal quickly and then go to training camp, so I can make history in front of all my fans in the fall."

Shields, 24, who is 9-0 with two knockouts, is coming off a dominant victory over Christina Hammer in an April 13 unification bout in Atlantic City, N.J. Habazin (20-3, 7 KOs), a 29-year-old Croatian, will be making her U.S. debut.