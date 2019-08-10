LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Is it officially the dog days of summer yet?

The cats playing baseball in this town haven’t given much of anything to cheer for since a mediocre 18-20 start, and as the Tigers continue to chase an embarrassing place in history, there’s one question on everybody’s mind: When do the other sports come back?

Mainly, that means football. We’ve already gotten a quick — albeit flavorless — taste of that as we approach mid-August, with the Lions on Thursday night falling swiftly to the New England Patriots in Week 1 of preseason action. While everything else typically takes a backseat to the gridiron this time of year, if football isn’t your thing, there’s still plenty to get excited about — including hockey, basketball and non-Tigers-related baseball — in the coming months. Let’s take a gander.

Now-Aug. 25 — Little League Baseball and Softball World Series

The Little League World Series is a great end to the summer — a thrilling, nationally televised reminder of what sports are all about. I can actually remember being in a sports bar last year during Grosse Pointe Woods’ run to the U.S. quarterfinal. Everybody was completely enthralled with a group of kids no older than 12, living and dying with every Ping! that rang off an aluminum bat, just because the pre-teens wearing baby blue lived a county over. It was one of those special moments where the Venn diagram of community and fandom completely overlap to form a wholesomeness so pure that it can really only exist in hindsight. Pretty cool.

The Softball tournament began Wednesday and will run through the final on Aug. 14. Baseball runs Aug. 15-25.

The entirety of both tournaments will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN+.

Aug. 12 — NBA Schedule release

The NBA has evidently been taking notes from the NFL about how to keep the conversation surrounding its sport flowing through the offseason. The league also, at least regarding social-media buzz, just had one of the wildest offseasons of any league in recent memory. It was only a matter of time before the league implemented a televised schedule release.

From a Pistons perspective, don’t expect any groundbreaking information. We already know that they won’t be one of the 12 teams to play on Christmas Day. Opening night will reportedly begin Oct. 22.

NBA schedule release

When: 3 p.m.

TV: NBA TV

Aug. 29-31 — Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic

A very small number of high schools will get their 2019 season started a week beforehand, but the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic is the loudest starting pistol of the high school football season. Three defending state champions and other local heavyweights square off in a three-day, six-game rumble at the home of Wayne State’s Warriors.

Aug. 30 — Michigan State football opener

Per usual, Michigan State will open their season at Spartan Stadium under the watchful eye of Friday night lights.  

This year they’ll play host to Tulsa of the American conference. Michigan State has underwhelmed in a handful of these games in recent years, struggling in 2016 to put away FCS’s Furman Paladins before topping Utah State, who, to be fair, would go on to finish 11-2, on a score from Connor Heyward with two minutes left to open 2018.

More: Michigan State thin at tight end but intriguing possibilities exist

One could argue these games don’t mean much, provided a victory is secured. After all, a win is a win, and it’s really nothing out of the ordinary for a power-5 team looking to work out early-season kinks via in-game experimentation to struggle against lesser-established programs with nothing to lose. Still, though, 2016 and 2018 were some of the more challenging years of Mark Dantonio’s tenure in East Lansing, and it’d probably be fair to say that those respective season-openers indicated larger problems at hand.

The biggest thing to watch for — aside from the return of a fully healthy Brian Lewerke — will be the change in Michigan State’s offensive attack under new offensive coordinator Brad Salem.

Tulsa at Michigan State

When: 7 p.m.

TV: FS1

Aug. 31 — Michigan football opener

Speaking of programs who've once struggled in season-opening matchups...

Sorry, Michigan fans — it was right there. The same obvious disclaimers from above apply to the outcome (as long as it’s at least semi-comfortable win).

More: 'The more the merrier': Tight ends will have big part in UM's new scheme

Like Michigan State, the Wolverines have a new man in charge of their offense. Michigan in Week 1 will give a peek of what’s been touted as the first new-age scheme of Jim Harbaugh’s tenure — and the arrival of new offensive coordinator and former Alabama assistant Josh Gattis has the receiving trio of Donovan Peoples-Jones, Tarik Black and Nico Collins looking like a shoo-in for the breakout position group of the year.

Still, don’t expect to see Gattis and Co. to reveal too much from the new playbook against Middle Tennessee State. It’s not like there’s ever been an example of a Michigan school dropping a stunner to MTSU, anyway. (There. Now we’re even.)

Middle Tennessee State at Michigan

When: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Sept. 1 — MLB September callups

The Tigers on Friday cut ties with veteran second baseman Josh Harrison and right-hander Sandy Baez, a former prospect who in eight seasons with the organization made just 10 appearances at the major-league level.

More: Tigers' modest winning streak ends; JaCoby Jones out for rest of the season

Those moves will only supplement an influx of minor-league ballplayers getting their first shot in the bigs over the following weeks. The Tigers in their current state might not have a whole lot to play for, but they’re about to gain a whole bunch of teammates who do. Does 120 losses really seem that close? Maybe. Maybe not. But, come the last month of the season, there will be quite a few guys fighting to avoid the embarrassing mark who will have had nothing to do with the team’s 10-40 record during June and July.

Sept. 5 — NFL season opener

NFC North. Bears and Packers. The bright lights of Soldier Field in its 95th year, playing host to its first meaningful contest since Cody Parkey double-doinked Chicago right out of the Wildcard round after a 12-4 season.

Let’s see … what else?

Oh, there’s rumblings that this Aaron Rodgers guy under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur has some sort of a chip on his shoulder? And then the headliner: Chicago’s vicious pass rush, which fractured the former Super Bowl MVP’s tibial plateau and sprained his MCL in 2018’s Week 1 matchup between the two squads.

Sign me up.  

Packers at Bears

When: 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Sept. 6-10 — NHL Prospects Tournament

Before Traverse City hosts Red Wings training camp on Sept. 13 — more on that in a minute —young guns from eight NHL teams will make their way to the northern Michigan vacation city for the 21st annual NHL Prospects Tournament.

The Gordie Howe (Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, Toronto) and Ted Lindsay (Columbus, Dallas, Minnesota, New York Rangers) divisions will engage in round-robin play over Friday, Saturday and Monday before playing in either a championship or consolation game on Tuesday. Each team playing for the Matthew Wuest Memorial Cup at Centre Ice Arena is guaranteed to play one game per day.

Sept. 8 — NFL opening Sunday

The moment we’ve all been waiting for — commence year two of the Matt Patricia era. Thursday night’s preseason performance against the Patriots certainly didn’t inspire much hope, as several injuries and outmatched second- and third-team units wrote the story of a 28-point loss.

More: Lions' Matt Patricia finds silver linings from preseason dud

But hey, as we all know, wins and losses in the exhibition contests don’t usually predict much (looking at you, 2008 preseason champs). With the memory of getting torched by New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold in last year’s Week 1 matchup lingering in the forefront of everyone’s brains, though, there’s an uncomfortable tension surrounding the idea of getting the first crack at 2019’s first-overall pick and Heisman trophy winner, Kyler Murray.

Detroit’s exciting offseason — and alleged changing culture — will finally be graded on an accurate scale. For a fanbase who wants so desperately to believe that its downtrodden franchise has turned a corner, perhaps nervousness, more than excitement, awaits this early September showdown against the NFL’s reigning worst team.

Lions at Cardinals

When: 4:25 p.m.

TV: Fox

Sept. 13 — Red Wings training camp begins

The Red Wings’ four-day training camp in Traverse City is a sign that hockey season is almost back. It’s also a pretty neat spectator event.  

More: Red Wings picked to play eight times on national TV in 2019-20

Reserved/mezzanine and standing-room tickets can be purchased for practice sessions, an alumni/celebrity game and a ‘Red and White’ intra-squad game. Whether you live in the area, already planned on being around for a vacation, or wanted to make the Red Wings’ camp a focal point of a late-summer trip to one of the state’s most scenic regions, planning a stop at Centre Ice Arena is a fun activity for the whole family.

Red Wings training camp schedule

Friday, Sept. 13: Practice (9:30 a.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 14: Practice (9:30 a.m.); alumni/celebrity game (6:00 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 15: Red and White game (12:00 p.m.)

Monday, Sept. 16: Practice (9:30 a.m.)

Detroit opens its preseason slate on the night of Sept. 17 against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena.

Sept. 15 — Lions home opener

As we’ve covered, the Lions’ expectations this year are sky-high.

Heading into the first game at Ford Field with a 1-0 record and a chance to prove itself against a league leader in the Los Angeles Chargers will bring confident crowds in droves. On the not-so-other hand, should the Lions fall to Arizona, it’s probable the people will still show — they always do — but they’ll instead break out the tailgate spirits in a fit of despair, which is pretty much par for the course in this city’s current sports scene. Either way, the morning and afternoon of September 15th in Detroit figures to be a party worth putting on your calendar.

Chargers at Lions

When: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Preseason edition
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery for the preseason edition of The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings, with analysis by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery for the preseason edition of The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings, with analysis by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Michigan – The hype machine is always running at full capacity in Ann Arbor, something that hasn’t changed heading into 2019. This time, though, the Wolverines have a veteran quarterback with some experience up front as Josh Gattis takes over as offensive coordinator. They also have the benefit of playing Ohio State and Michigan State at home. There are some holes to fill on defense, however, and challenging trips to Wisconsin and Penn State.
1. Michigan – The hype machine is always running at full capacity in Ann Arbor, something that hasn’t changed heading into 2019. This time, though, the Wolverines have a veteran quarterback with some experience up front as Josh Gattis takes over as offensive coordinator. They also have the benefit of playing Ohio State and Michigan State at home. There are some holes to fill on defense, however, and challenging trips to Wisconsin and Penn State. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Ohio State – As usual, the Buckeyes have the most talent in the Big Ten, and that’s a pretty good place to start for new coach Ryan Day. They’re strong up front on the defensive side of the ball and are loaded at the skill positions on offense. If quarterback Justin Fields pans out after his transfer from Georgia, the Buckeyes will be hard to beat and could be the team that ends the Big Ten’s playoff drought.
2. Ohio State – As usual, the Buckeyes have the most talent in the Big Ten, and that’s a pretty good place to start for new coach Ryan Day. They’re strong up front on the defensive side of the ball and are loaded at the skill positions on offense. If quarterback Justin Fields pans out after his transfer from Georgia, the Buckeyes will be hard to beat and could be the team that ends the Big Ten’s playoff drought. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
3. Michigan State – With one of the top defenses in the nation, the Spartans will likely be in every game they play. Of course, the big question with this team is whether it can score enough points to truly contend in the East. Quarterback Brian Lewerke is healthy, leading some to believe he’ll be able to replicate his sophomore year numbers. If new coordinator Brad Salem can facilitate that, the Spartans could get back to Indy for the first time since 2015.
3. Michigan State – With one of the top defenses in the nation, the Spartans will likely be in every game they play. Of course, the big question with this team is whether it can score enough points to truly contend in the East. Quarterback Brian Lewerke is healthy, leading some to believe he’ll be able to replicate his sophomore year numbers. If new coordinator Brad Salem can facilitate that, the Spartans could get back to Indy for the first time since 2015. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
4. Wisconsin – The Badgers have questions at quarterback but that seems like a fairly regular occurrence in Madison. What they do have is Jonathan Taylor, arguably the top running back in the nation who runs behind a typically strong offensive line. The Badgers will need to be better defensively while taking on the three East heavyweights – Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State.
4. Wisconsin – The Badgers have questions at quarterback but that seems like a fairly regular occurrence in Madison. What they do have is Jonathan Taylor, arguably the top running back in the nation who runs behind a typically strong offensive line. The Badgers will need to be better defensively while taking on the three East heavyweights – Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State. Adam Hunger, AP
Fullscreen
5. Nebraska – The hype surrounding Michigan is matched only by that taking place in Lincoln. After winning four games his first season coaching his alma mater, Scott Frost has many believing the quick turnaround is happening. We’ll pump the breaks on that just a bit, but in the tightly packed West, it’s not crazy to think the Cornhuskers can get to Indy. They’ve got a dynamic quarterback in Adrian Martinez.
5. Nebraska – The hype surrounding Michigan is matched only by that taking place in Lincoln. After winning four games his first season coaching his alma mater, Scott Frost has many believing the quick turnaround is happening. We’ll pump the breaks on that just a bit, but in the tightly packed West, it’s not crazy to think the Cornhuskers can get to Indy. They’ve got a dynamic quarterback in Adrian Martinez. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
6. Iowa – The Hawkeyes have a lot of pieces that should put them in position to win the West, including a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley. However, they must replace two top-level tight ends that led the team in receiving and find some consistency in the running attack. Iowa has a tough schedule, too, getting Northwestern, Wisconsin and Nebraska on the road, as well as Michigan from the East.
6. Iowa – The Hawkeyes have a lot of pieces that should put them in position to win the West, including a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley. However, they must replace two top-level tight ends that led the team in receiving and find some consistency in the running attack. Iowa has a tough schedule, too, getting Northwestern, Wisconsin and Nebraska on the road, as well as Michigan from the East. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
7. Penn State – The Nittany Lions might be getting the benefit of the doubt in some of the national rankings, but the reality is it will be tough to replace quarterback Trace McSorely, especially after the transfer of Tommy Stevens. There are more holes to fill than just under center, though, and doing so in the Big Ten East is no picnic.
7. Penn State – The Nittany Lions might be getting the benefit of the doubt in some of the national rankings, but the reality is it will be tough to replace quarterback Trace McSorely, especially after the transfer of Tommy Stevens. There are more holes to fill than just under center, though, and doing so in the Big Ten East is no picnic. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
8. Northwestern – It’s hard to bet against the consistency of Pat Fitzgerald, who got the Wildcats to the Big Ten championship game last season after a rough start. Doing so again will be a tough task in the West, where not much separates the teams. The Cats have their share of holes to fill but they’re feeling optimistic with linebacker Paddy Fisher back to lead the defense and former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson taking over at quarterback.
8. Northwestern – It’s hard to bet against the consistency of Pat Fitzgerald, who got the Wildcats to the Big Ten championship game last season after a rough start. Doing so again will be a tough task in the West, where not much separates the teams. The Cats have their share of holes to fill but they’re feeling optimistic with linebacker Paddy Fisher back to lead the defense and former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson taking over at quarterback. Jim Young, AP
Fullscreen
9. Purdue – The Boilermakers have one of the country’s most dynamic playmakers – sophomore receiver Rondale Moore – and that means they’ll likely be scoring their share of points, even with the departure of quarterback David Blough. The challenge for Jeff Brohm’s team is keeping opponents out of the end zone. Get the defense to play solid and the Boilermakers could be the team to beat in the West.
9. Purdue – The Boilermakers have one of the country’s most dynamic playmakers – sophomore receiver Rondale Moore – and that means they’ll likely be scoring their share of points, even with the departure of quarterback David Blough. The challenge for Jeff Brohm’s team is keeping opponents out of the end zone. Get the defense to play solid and the Boilermakers could be the team to beat in the West. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
10. Minnesota – The Golden Gophers hope to build on the momentum they had going late last season. They’ll have the benefit of one of the easier schedules in the conference as they avoid Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State from the East and get Iowa, Northwestern and Purdue at home. It might be a bit of a stretch to think the inexperienced Gophers can win the West, but it’s not out of the question.
10. Minnesota – The Golden Gophers hope to build on the momentum they had going late last season. They’ll have the benefit of one of the easier schedules in the conference as they avoid Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State from the East and get Iowa, Northwestern and Purdue at home. It might be a bit of a stretch to think the inexperienced Gophers can win the West, but it’s not out of the question. Stacy Bengs, AP
Fullscreen
11. Indiana – Life continues to be a challenge for the Hoosiers as they try and survive in one of college football’s toughest divisions. Some consistency from quarterback Patrick Ramsey would help the Hoosiers chances at picking off one of the East contenders. In 2018, Ramsey threw for 2,875 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, he also threw 13 interceptions
11. Indiana – Life continues to be a challenge for the Hoosiers as they try and survive in one of college football’s toughest divisions. Some consistency from quarterback Patrick Ramsey would help the Hoosiers chances at picking off one of the East contenders. In 2018, Ramsey threw for 2,875 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, he also threw 13 interceptions Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
12. Maryland – There’s optimism for the Terrapins as Mike Locksley takes over as the program’s head coach. He’s gotten off to a good start in recruiting but the Terps remain a long way from contending in the East. Pulling off a home upset over the likes of Penn State, Michigan or Nebraska could signify the Terrapins are ahead of schedule.
12. Maryland – There’s optimism for the Terrapins as Mike Locksley takes over as the program’s head coach. He’s gotten off to a good start in recruiting but the Terps remain a long way from contending in the East. Pulling off a home upset over the likes of Penn State, Michigan or Nebraska could signify the Terrapins are ahead of schedule. Nick Wass, AP
Fullscreen
13. Rutgers – It’s now or never for Chris Ash, who enters his fourth season with only seven victories, including a 1-11 mark last season. The Scarlet Knights haven’t exactly shown too many signs of a resurgence and playing in the East doesn’t help. They do get Illinois in the crossover with the West but must also travel to Iowa and host Minnesota.
13. Rutgers – It’s now or never for Chris Ash, who enters his fourth season with only seven victories, including a 1-11 mark last season. The Scarlet Knights haven’t exactly shown too many signs of a resurgence and playing in the East doesn’t help. They do get Illinois in the crossover with the West but must also travel to Iowa and host Minnesota. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
14. Illinois – It might be a toss-up with Rutgers for the bottom spot in the Big Ten. Lovie Smith has won just nine games in his first three seasons leading the Fighting Illini and adding to that number will be tough this season. The Illini welcome former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who at least brings some experience as Smith looks for any sign of life in the slow rebuilding process in Champaign.
14. Illinois – It might be a toss-up with Rutgers for the bottom spot in the Big Ten. Lovie Smith has won just nine games in his first three seasons leading the Fighting Illini and adding to that number will be tough this season. The Illini welcome former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who at least brings some experience as Smith looks for any sign of life in the slow rebuilding process in Champaign. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Sept. 21 — Big Ten conference play begins

    The first few weeks of the college football season always feel like a bit of a tease. Sure, there are a handful of great games with national implications in Weeks 1 and 2, but those double-digit blowouts over tune-up teams from weak conferences that most Power-5 leaders are used to playing feels a bit like an impromptu preseason.

    The first week of conference play is when Michigan and Michigan State will shift into next gear. Michigan travels to Madison for a showdown with the Wisconsin Badgers, who regressed a season ago (8-5) after picking up a combined 24 wins and two Orange Bowl appearances in 2017-18, with a 9-0 conference record during the latter season.

    The Spartans, meanwhile, have a road game with a hungry team trending in the opposite direction. Pat Fitzgerald’s Northwestern Wildcats in 2018 captured a Big Ten West title, going 8-1 in conference play, and an appointment with the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis, where they fell short of a Rose Bowl appearance in a 45-24 defeat.

    Michigan at Wisconsin

    When: Noon

    TV: Fox

    Michigan State at Northwestern

    When: TBD

    TV: TBD

    The Detroit News ranks the Big Ten quarterbacks for 2019
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News ranks and analyzes the Big Ten quarterbacks for 2019.
    Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News ranks and analyzes the Big Ten quarterbacks for 2019. Nati Harnik, AP
    Fullscreen
    14. Artur Sitkowski, Rutgers: Sitkowski was the starter last season as a freshman and enters preseason camp in the No. 1 spot once again. However, he hardly locked down the position after throwing for 1,158 yards last season with 18 interceptions, and completing just 49.1 percent of his passes. The Scarlet Knights went the transfer route to add some depth as former Texas Tech starter McLane Carter will push Sitkowski to potentially breathe some life into the worst offense in the Big Ten last season.
    14. Artur Sitkowski, Rutgers: Sitkowski was the starter last season as a freshman and enters preseason camp in the No. 1 spot once again. However, he hardly locked down the position after throwing for 1,158 yards last season with 18 interceptions, and completing just 49.1 percent of his passes. The Scarlet Knights went the transfer route to add some depth as former Texas Tech starter McLane Carter will push Sitkowski to potentially breathe some life into the worst offense in the Big Ten last season. Julio Cortez, AP
    Fullscreen
    13. Brandon Peters, Illinois: A transfer from Michigan, Peters likely will have the leg up entering preseason camp as the Fighting Illini and coach Lovie Smith will try and figure out whether to go with experience or youth. Peters gets the edge in terms of playing time, completing 58 of 110 passes for 680 yards and four touchdowns in eight games over the previous two seasons. However, freshman Isaiah Williams comes to campus with plenty of buzz after passing for 8,108 yards and 103 touchdowns while rushing for 2,752 yards in high school.
    13. Brandon Peters, Illinois: A transfer from Michigan, Peters likely will have the leg up entering preseason camp as the Fighting Illini and coach Lovie Smith will try and figure out whether to go with experience or youth. Peters gets the edge in terms of playing time, completing 58 of 110 passes for 680 yards and four touchdowns in eight games over the previous two seasons. However, freshman Isaiah Williams comes to campus with plenty of buzz after passing for 8,108 yards and 103 touchdowns while rushing for 2,752 yards in high school. Paul Sancya, AP
    Fullscreen
    12. Zack Annexstad, Minnesota: Annexstad won the job last season as a freshman walk-on, but he ended up sharing time with then redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan after being slowed by injury. Coming out of spring ball, neither had a stranglehold on the No. 1 spot, meaning the competition will likely go deep into preseason camp, much as it did last season. Both threw nine touchdown passes last season while Morgan eked out a better record, going 4-2 in his six starts while Annexstad was 3-4.
    12. Zack Annexstad, Minnesota: Annexstad won the job last season as a freshman walk-on, but he ended up sharing time with then redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan after being slowed by injury. Coming out of spring ball, neither had a stranglehold on the No. 1 spot, meaning the competition will likely go deep into preseason camp, much as it did last season. Both threw nine touchdown passes last season while Morgan eked out a better record, going 4-2 in his six starts while Annexstad was 3-4. Stacy Bengs, AP
    Fullscreen
    11. Jack Coan, Wisconsin: Thanks to an injury last season to Alex Hornibrook, Coan started four of the final six games. He didn’t exactly light things up but he was efficient, completing 60.2 percent of his passes and throwing just three interceptions. Odds are Coan begins the season as the Badgers’ starter and he’ll have the luxury of Jonathan Taylor, arguably the top running back in the nation, behind him. But he’ll likely be pushed by freshman Graham Mertz, as well as sophomore Danny Vanden Boom and redshirt freshman Chase Wolf.
    11. Jack Coan, Wisconsin: Thanks to an injury last season to Alex Hornibrook, Coan started four of the final six games. He didn’t exactly light things up but he was efficient, completing 60.2 percent of his passes and throwing just three interceptions. Odds are Coan begins the season as the Badgers’ starter and he’ll have the luxury of Jonathan Taylor, arguably the top running back in the nation, behind him. But he’ll likely be pushed by freshman Graham Mertz, as well as sophomore Danny Vanden Boom and redshirt freshman Chase Wolf. Paul Sancya, AP
    Fullscreen
    10. Sean Clifford, Penn State: When Tommy Stevens decided to transfer, that left Clifford is the likely successor to Trace McSorley. Clifford saw minimal action last season as a redshirt freshman and his play this spring played a role in Stevens deciding to leave State College. Redshirt freshman Will Levis could also get a shot at some point this season, but Clifford seems solid as the No. 1 quarterback as the Nittany Lions move on from one of the best in program history.
    10. Sean Clifford, Penn State: When Tommy Stevens decided to transfer, that left Clifford is the likely successor to Trace McSorley. Clifford saw minimal action last season as a redshirt freshman and his play this spring played a role in Stevens deciding to leave State College. Redshirt freshman Will Levis could also get a shot at some point this season, but Clifford seems solid as the No. 1 quarterback as the Nittany Lions move on from one of the best in program history. John Raoux, AP
    Fullscreen
    9. Hunter Johnson, Northwestern: Johnson was a five-star recruit when he went to Clemson, but the Tigers were loaded and Johnson opted to transfer. After sitting out last season, he becomes the successor to Clayton Thorson as the Wildcats hope Johnson’s lofty recruiting rankings were no fluke. In limited action at Clemson it didn’t appear as they were. Johnson completed 21 of 27 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns.
    9. Hunter Johnson, Northwestern: Johnson was a five-star recruit when he went to Clemson, but the Tigers were loaded and Johnson opted to transfer. After sitting out last season, he becomes the successor to Clayton Thorson as the Wildcats hope Johnson’s lofty recruiting rankings were no fluke. In limited action at Clemson it didn’t appear as they were. Johnson completed 21 of 27 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Bob Leverone, AP
    Fullscreen
    8. Josh Jackson, Maryland: Another transfer, Jackson is hardly a newcomer. He was a standout in 2017 at Virginia Tech, throwing for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 324 yards and six touchdowns. He was in position to have a breakout in 2018 but he suffered a season-ending injury in the third game of the year. Now he’s at Maryland, where first-year coach Mike Locksley will be happy to have an experienced quarterback running the show.
    8. Josh Jackson, Maryland: Another transfer, Jackson is hardly a newcomer. He was a standout in 2017 at Virginia Tech, throwing for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 324 yards and six touchdowns. He was in position to have a breakout in 2018 but he suffered a season-ending injury in the third game of the year. Now he’s at Maryland, where first-year coach Mike Locksley will be happy to have an experienced quarterback running the show. Matt Bell, AP
    Fullscreen
    7. Peyton Ramsey, Indiana: In his first season as a full-time starter, Ramsey had his share of ups and downs in 2018. He completed 66 percent of his passes, second-best in the Big Ten, while throwing for 2.875 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, Ramsey also threw 13 interceptions, which means he’ll need to take care of the ball to remain the clear No. 1. If he doesn’t, keep an eye on sophomore Michael Penix, who saw some time last season, and Utah transfer Jack Tuttle.
    7. Peyton Ramsey, Indiana: In his first season as a full-time starter, Ramsey had his share of ups and downs in 2018. He completed 66 percent of his passes, second-best in the Big Ten, while throwing for 2.875 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, Ramsey also threw 13 interceptions, which means he’ll need to take care of the ball to remain the clear No. 1. If he doesn’t, keep an eye on sophomore Michael Penix, who saw some time last season, and Utah transfer Jack Tuttle. Darron Cummings, AP
    Fullscreen
    6. Elijah Sindelar, Purdue: With David Blough gone, Sindelar returns as the Boilermakers’ starter. He started eight games in 2017 and threw for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns, playing three games with a torn ACL. After playing just two games last season, he jumps back into the No. 1 spot for coach Jeff Brohm and has the benefit of throwing the ball to Rondale Moore, one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country.
    6. Elijah Sindelar, Purdue: With David Blough gone, Sindelar returns as the Boilermakers’ starter. He started eight games in 2017 and threw for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns, playing three games with a torn ACL. After playing just two games last season, he jumps back into the No. 1 spot for coach Jeff Brohm and has the benefit of throwing the ball to Rondale Moore, one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
    Fullscreen
    5. Brian Lewerke, Michigan State: After throwing for nearly 2,800 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2017, Lewerke struggled early last season, then tried to play through a shoulder injury in the second half of the year as Michigan State’s offense finished 13th in the conference in scoring. Now healthy, Lewerke could be the key to turning the Spartans’ offensive fortunes as new coordinator Brad Salem takes over.
    5. Brian Lewerke, Michigan State: After throwing for nearly 2,800 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2017, Lewerke struggled early last season, then tried to play through a shoulder injury in the second half of the year as Michigan State’s offense finished 13th in the conference in scoring. Now healthy, Lewerke could be the key to turning the Spartans’ offensive fortunes as new coordinator Brad Salem takes over. Gary Cameron, AP
    Fullscreen
    4. Justin Fields, Ohio State: If potential and recruiting rankings were all that mattered, the former five-star who transferred from Georgia would be at the top of the list. The fact remains, though, that Fields has seen only limited action. He did play in 12 games last season for the Bulldogs and looked good, completing 27 of 39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 266 yards and four scores. If that trajectory continues, Fields will likely finish 2019 as the Big Ten’s best.
    4. Justin Fields, Ohio State: If potential and recruiting rankings were all that mattered, the former five-star who transferred from Georgia would be at the top of the list. The fact remains, though, that Fields has seen only limited action. He did play in 12 games last season for the Bulldogs and looked good, completing 27 of 39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 266 yards and four scores. If that trajectory continues, Fields will likely finish 2019 as the Big Ten’s best. Paul Vernon, AP
    Fullscreen
    3. Nate Stanley, Iowa: Entering his third season as the Hawkeyes’ starter, Stanley has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in program history. His 52 touchdown passes over a two-year span are the most in school history and he needs 23 more to become the Hawkeyes’ all-time leader. He’s also thrown for 5,351 yards in his career and has completed 59.3 percent of his passes. The Hawkeyes expect to contend in the West and Stanley’s performance will have a big say in if they get to the Big Ten title game.
    3. Nate Stanley, Iowa: Entering his third season as the Hawkeyes’ starter, Stanley has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in program history. His 52 touchdown passes over a two-year span are the most in school history and he needs 23 more to become the Hawkeyes’ all-time leader. He’s also thrown for 5,351 yards in his career and has completed 59.3 percent of his passes. The Hawkeyes expect to contend in the West and Stanley’s performance will have a big say in if they get to the Big Ten title game. Chris O'Meara, AP
    Fullscreen
    2. Adrian Martinez, Nebraska: After an early injury, Martinez helped spark the Cornhuskers’ offense as they finished the season strong under first-year coach Scott Frost. Martinez completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,617 yards and 17 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. He also finished second on the team with 629 rushing yards and added eight rushing touchdowns. Plenty of folks are expecting Nebraska to be in the mix for the West title and Martinez is a big reason why.
    2. Adrian Martinez, Nebraska: After an early injury, Martinez helped spark the Cornhuskers’ offense as they finished the season strong under first-year coach Scott Frost. Martinez completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,617 yards and 17 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. He also finished second on the team with 629 rushing yards and added eight rushing touchdowns. Plenty of folks are expecting Nebraska to be in the mix for the West title and Martinez is a big reason why. Nati Harnik, AP
    Fullscreen
    1. Shea Patterson, Michigan: Patterson brought stability to the Wolverines’ quarterback room after transferring from Ole Miss. He completed 64.6 percent of his throws for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. Patterson also proved he can make plays with his feet, running for 273 yards and two touchdowns. With former Alabama assistant Josh Gattis taking over the offense, it could lead to even bigger numbers for Patterson.
    1. Shea Patterson, Michigan: Patterson brought stability to the Wolverines’ quarterback room after transferring from Ole Miss. He completed 64.6 percent of his throws for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. Patterson also proved he can make plays with his feet, running for 273 yards and two touchdowns. With former Alabama assistant Josh Gattis taking over the offense, it could lead to even bigger numbers for Patterson. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Late September (specific dates TBD) — Pistons training camp begins

      It's still not certain what dates the NBA has designated for training camps across the league, but what we do know is that they'll take place in late September. The inclination so far is that the Pistons, whose training camp in 2018 took place at the University of Michigan's Crisler Arena, will hold camp at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, home of the Michigan State Spartans, this season.

      Oct. 1 — MLB Postseason begins

      The Major League Baseball season is long. If your favorite team is no good — or, say, in contention to be the worst team in baseball history — and you find yourself failing to care about the rest of the league, that should go away come October.

      Everything about postseason baseball is so much more spectacularly dramatic and visceral than the regular season that one’s health is better off not having a dog in the fight.

      The 162-game marathon is reduced to a sprint; each late-inning pitch is accompanied with a set of stakes that seem inconceivable on a Thursday matinee in April. Everything we know about the traditional roles of relief and starting pitching is completely thrown out the window. Telecasts load the ballpark with extra microphones, the emotions of a nervous audience fighting through a cloak of chilly autumn atmosphere, pulsing into the broadcast and creating a viewing experience so unlike anything else the sport provides during summer months. Now that’s America’s pastime.

      MLB Postseason

      Wild-card round: Oct. 1-2 (TBS, ESPN)

      Division series: Oct. 3-10 (TBS, FS1)

      Championship series: Oct. 11-20 (TBS, Fox)

      World Series: Oct. 22-30 (Fox)

      Oct. 2 — NHL regular season begins

      The Red Wings in April ended Ken Holland’s 22-year run as general manager and appointed former captain Steve Yzerman in his place, thus writing the first sentence of what many are hoping to be a thrilling chapter in franchise history.

      Obviously, if and when Yzerman’s rebuild efforts succeed, it won’t be showing itself on opening night of his first season at the helm. But this is the most exciting time to be a Red Wings fan in some number of years, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the return of Detroit’s prodigal son inject a buzz surrounding the team’s games — while they might not be the hottest ticket in town just yet, there’s reason to believe this is the year the Red Wings start trending in that direction.

      The Red Wings will start their season on Oct. 5 (8 p.m.) in Nashville before returning to Little Caesars Arena for their home-opener against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 6 (7 p.m.).

      Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE