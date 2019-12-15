Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Ann Arbor's Zofia Dudek wins girls national cross country championship
The Detroit News
Published 4:00 p.m. ET Dec. 15, 2019 | Updated 4:05 p.m. ET Dec. 15, 2019
Zofia Dudek of Ann Arbor won the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships girls race Saturday, turning in the fifth-fastest time in the 41-year history of the finals.
Dudek, a senior at Ann Arbor Pioneer, won the 5K race with a time of 16 minutes and 45 seconds, outkicking Marlee Starliper of Wellsville, Pennsylvania, over the final 300 meters of the race at Morley Field in San Diego.
Abby Vanderkooi of Fremont was third, with a time of 16:55.2. Vanderkooi held off Dudek to win last week's Midwest regional in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Josh Methner of Mount Prospect, lllinois, won the boys race with a time of 15:08.8. Canton's Carter Solomon, a senior at Plymouth, was second at 15:16.9.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments