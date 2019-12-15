Zofia Dudek of Ann Arbor won the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships girls race Saturday, turning in the fifth-fastest time in the 41-year history of the finals.

Dudek, a senior at Ann Arbor Pioneer, won the 5K race with a time of 16 minutes and 45 seconds, outkicking Marlee Starliper of Wellsville, Pennsylvania, over the final 300 meters of the race at Morley Field in San Diego.

Abby Vanderkooi of Fremont was third, with a time of 16:55.2. Vanderkooi held off Dudek to win last week's Midwest regional in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Josh Methner of Mount Prospect, lllinois, won the boys race with a time of 15:08.8. Canton's Carter Solomon, a senior at Plymouth, was second at 15:16.9.