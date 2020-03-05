Just like that, it's game on, again, for fans of the Tigers, Red Wings and Pistons.

YouTube TV announced Thursday that it has reached agreement with Sinclair Broadcasting Group to carry 19 of its 21 regional-sports networks, Fox Sports Detroit among them.

This news comes less than one week after talks had broken off and YouTube TV sent an email to subscribers warning them that the sports networks would no longer be available after February.

"We reached a deal that will keep RSNs (regional sports networks) for many of our members," YouTube TV posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon. "Our goal is to be as transparent as possible with you, so we sincerely apologize for any confusion our ongoing negotiations have caused. Thank you for your membership as we continue to work on making YouTube TV the best way to stream TV."

The YES Network in New York, home of the Yankees, and Fox Sports West, home of several Los Angeles sports teams, are not included in the new deal.

The Tigers, Red Wings and Pistons all air the heavy majority of their games on FSD, which is one of 21 regional-sports networks purchased by Sinclair from 21st Century Fox, in anticipation of 21st Century Fox's sale to Disney. To avoid significant monopoly issues, the U.S. Justice Department said the regional-sports networks couldn't go to Disney, which owns the many ESPN properties.

The Ilitches, owners of the Tigers and Red Wings, announced in recent years their plans to explore creating their own sports network, though there has been so public progress on that front in recent months. Their contract with FSD, which pays the Tigers $50 million a year, is set to expire early this decade.

Tigers' TV ratings on FSD were among the best in baseball when the team was humming along, particularly from 2006-14 — even reaching No. 1 in baseball some years. They were seventh-worst in 2019, which actually still is a somewhat positive figure, given the team had the worst record in baseball.

YouTube TV, like streaming services such as Sling TV and fuboTV, has become a popular alternative to the ever-rising costs of traditional cable, which can cost subscribers $200 a month or more — a bill built on the back of what the channels charge the cable companies, with sports channels among the most expensive.

That's why so many TV watchers have chosen to "cut the cord" in recent years, in favor of streaming. Sling TV (about $30 and up a month) and fuboTV ($54.99) recently cut the regional-sports networks, while YouTube TV (about $50) now has thought better of that.

“We are pleased that YouTube TV was able to agree to terms on 19 of our RSNs and that they will continue to provide subscribers with access to some of the most in-demand sports networks in the nation,” David Gibber, senior vice president and general counsel of Sinclair, said in a statement.

“Millions of fans across the country tune into sports content daily and, at Sinclair, our goal is to make this as widely accessible as possible.”

As for not carrying YES Network and Fox Sports West, Gibber said Sinclair is "deeply disappointed," and said it offered "competitive market terms" that YouTube TV declined.

