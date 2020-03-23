Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Report: IOC member says Tokyo Olympics will be postponed
By Luke McGrath, Bloomberg
Published 2:21 p.m. ET March 23, 2020 | Updated 2:22 p.m. ET March 23, 2020
International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will be postponed, the USA today reported, citing an interview.
Postponement likely will be to 2021; details will be worked out over the next four weeks.
“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in the interview “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know”
The IOC will announce next steps soon.
“We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense,” Pound said.
This is a developing story. Check back to detroitnews.com for more updates.
