The NFL is turning the league’s 2020 draft into a three-day fundraiser to help six charities dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Draft-A-Thon” announced Wednesday will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts and pay tribute to healthcare workers and first responders.

“The Draft-A-Thon will deliver much-needed funding to many who are suffering as well as those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. (Photo: LM Otero, Associated Press)

The fundraiser will be featured during the draft April 23-25 to raise money for non-profits selected by the NFL Foundation: the American Red Cross, CDC Foundation’s All of Us, Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund for member food banks, Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund, the Salvation Army, and United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

“The Draft-A-Thon will deliver much-needed funding to many who are suffering as well as those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

“Conducting this event virtually, and taking all necessary precautions while doing so, underscores the importance of staying home and staying strong during this unprecedented moment in our history.”

Walton’s benefit

Basketball Hall of Famer and noted cyclist Bill Walton is teaming with community leaders to stage the Bill Walton and Friends Inter-Galactic Bike for Humanity ride on April 25 to benefit victims of the coronavirus pandemic and health care workers.

Participants are encouraged to ride their bikes for up to two hours that day, anywhere they can practice social distancing at a minimum of 6 feet, 11 inches, in honor of Walton’s height. Organizers stress it is not a group ride and riding clusters are prohibited.

All net proceeds will benefit various charities nationally and in Walton’s hometown of San Diego.

It’s free to sign up on bikeforhumanity.com. Participants who make a $25 contribution will be mailed a Bike for Humanity medal. Those who contribute $50 will receive a medal and T-shirt. Those making a $250 contribution will receive a medal, T-shirt and autographed photograph card from Walton, and be entered in a drawing for prizes, including an all-expenses-paid trip to San Diego to ride with Walton. Riders who donate $5,000 will receive a medal, T-shirt and an all-expenses paid trip to San Diego to ride with Walton.

Beset by injuries during his NBA career, Walton has found an outlet by cycling. His custom bike has a Grateful Dead paint job and the former UCLA great can often be seen riding around San Diego. He has often ridden in various stages of the Tour of California.

Track

The track world championships in Eugene, Oregon, have been rescheduled for July 15-24, 2022.

The event was pushed back a year because the Tokyo Olympics were delayed until 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The track worlds were originally scheduled for Aug. 6-15, 2021.