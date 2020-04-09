Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano has completed his quarantine period that followed a positive test for the coronavirus and has returned to his base in New York.

Castellano tested positive for COVID-19 last month as part of a physical mandated by Gulfstream Park to determine if he could be cleared to ride in the Florida Derby on March 28. He quarantined in Florida and returned to New York earlier this week.

Castellano said he was largely asymptomatic throughout his time with the virus, thanked Gulfstream for setting up “procedures to follow because of the situation and enforced it.

“Whoever came in from out of town had to have a test. That’s the only way to ride,” he said.

Castellano is scheduled to ride at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas on May 1 and May 2. He has not ridden since having two mounts at Gulfstream on March 15.

Castellano has won more than 5,000 races in his career with purse winnings exceeding $344 million.

More horse racing

The Kentucky Derby Museum is looking to unload all merchandise for the 146th Derby dated May 2.

The race has been postponed from that date to Sept. 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, over 300 Derby 146 items with the old date will be available for online sale from April 15 to May 3. The museum will donate 20% of sales proceeds to two funds that help those affected by COVID-19.

The merchandise includes Derby glasses, T-shirts, bags, socks, posters and magnets. It also includes items associated with the Kentucky Oaks, the race for fillies held on Derby eve.

Tennis

The International Tennis Federation is putting about half of its staff on furlough and cutting other employees’ salaries because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move includes a 30% pay drop in 2020 for ITF President David Haggerty and reductions of 10% or 20% for others.

Haggerty also said that the group’s reserve funds are available to help individual countries’ tennis federations be prepared for tournaments and grassroots efforts once it’s deemed safe to return to competition.

The ITF oversees the Fed Cup and Davis Cup, along with hundreds of lower-tier tournaments around the world.

Basketball

The Indiana-Kentucky boys and girls high school all-star games have been canceled for the first time since World War II.

Officials from the two states cited measures taken by both state governments to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, including the closure of schools through the rest of academic year.

The boys series began in 1940 but was not played in 1943 or 1944. The girls games were added in 1976 and have never previously been called off.