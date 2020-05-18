Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Big3 basketball cancels 2020 season amid pandemic
The Detroit News
Published 6:51 p.m. ET May 18, 2020 | Updated 6:51 p.m. ET May 18, 2020
The Big3's fourth season will have to wait, as the league announced Monday it is canceling the 2020 campaign because of the pandemic.
The league decided to suspend play until the summer of 2021 because of a "confluence of issues including safety, uncertainty of testing, changing government regulations, insurance and liability issues, sponsor and advertiser issues of their own, and the changing nature of the virus itself."
The league says CBS will continue to televise its games in 2021.
The Big3 was founded by producer, actor and musical artist Ice Cube, and pits former NBA players in a 3-on-3 setting that travels the country.
In a statement, Ice Cube said the league will "definitely come back with the fire" in 2021.
