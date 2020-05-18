The Big3's fourth season will have to wait, as the league announced Monday it is canceling the 2020 campaign because of the pandemic.

Buy Photo 3's Company Jason Maxiell scores over Ball Hogs' Josh Childress in the first half of a 2018 Big3 game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

The league decided to suspend play until the summer of 2021 because of a "confluence of issues including safety, uncertainty of testing, changing government regulations, insurance and liability issues, sponsor and advertiser issues of their own, and the changing nature of the virus itself."

The league says CBS will continue to televise its games in 2021.

The Big3 was founded by producer, actor and musical artist Ice Cube, and pits former NBA players in a 3-on-3 setting that travels the country.

In a statement, Ice Cube said the league will "definitely come back with the fire" in 2021.