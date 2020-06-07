Detroit — Angela Ruggiero and Larry Murphy never had the chance to play in a 3-on-3 format.

But both local hockey legends love it, and now will get an opportunity to coach it.

Both will be head coaches next summer in “3ICE”, a 3-on-3 hockey league that will debut next summer across North America.

3ICE is aiming at a June start, with a nine-week schedule, and eight teams traveling to a different city each week.

“I was just fascinated with the concept,” said Ruggiero, a former Harper Woods resident who is a four-time Olympian and Hockey Hall of Famer. “In playing 4-on-4 quite a bit, it was amazing how much time and space you have with just one less player (on the ice). You take two off the ice, and the creativity and action and goals, and this to me ... goes to what makes it attractive to younger fans.”

Ruggiero is chief exective officer and co-founder of Sports Innovation Lab, a technology-powered market research firm that works with sports brand. As a member of the International Olympic Committee, Ruggiero noticed the excitement of fans toward 3-on-3 basketball during the Youth Olympics in Singapore.

The games in the 3ICE format will have two 8-minute halves with no stoppages in play. If there’s a penalty, a penalty shot will be awarded instead of a power play.

There will be a bracketed tournament every week in a given city among the eight teams, with a champion awarded in the end.

None of the eight teams will be representing a city. They'll travel from city to city, similar to the Big3 basketball league that began in 2017.

“I witnessed the transformation of (Olympic) basketball as it relates to 3-on-3 basketball, and I’ve just been seeing the need to do things differently and engage younger audiences and fans in a new and innovative way,” Ruggiero said. “With this, you have to watch the entire game or you’re going to miss it. This will be exciting for the fans, but also the players and coaches and everyone involved, in a new genre of hockey.”

Like Ruggiero, Murphy never has coached before, after a likewise Hall of Fame playing career. But Murphy, the former Red Wings’ defenseman and current analyst on Fox Sports Detroit, was intrigued by the 3ICE format.

“I felt this could be a lot of fun and a great experience,” Murphy said “I love 3-on-3 overtime, it’s been such a huge hit. You’re going to have guys who will really excel at this that couldn’t play in the NHL, but are wholly suited for 3-on-3 hockey.

“I only have to manage six skaters on the bench instead of 18 (of the NHL). I can handle that. I’m excited.”

The eight teams in the 3ICE league will have seven players — six skaters and one goaltender per team. A draft will eventually take place

“There are going to be players available,” Murphy said. “There are going to be a number of players, undrafted (to the NHL), or on tryouts, or guys coming over from the European leagues.

“Really, players are the least of their concerns. It’s going to be quality guys.”

Ruggiero is eagerly anticipating the challenge of coaching in this format.

"It's a format none of us are quite frankly an expert in," Ruggiero said. "There are some similarities to 5-on-5, but the nuances of 3-on-3, and how to win a championship in it, we're all going to be learning on the fly.

"This is a chance to give back to the game and use your experience and help the next generation and engaging that next generation of fans."

The collection of talent in the league's front office and behind the bench is deep.

E.J. Johnston, son of former Penguins coach Eddie Johnston, is the chief executive officer and founder of 3ICE. Craig Patrick, the former assistant to Herb Brooks on the 1980 U.S. men’s Olympic gold-medal winning team, is the 3ICE commissioner.

The eight coaches of the teams are a star-studded collection — six are Hall of Famers, among them, Ruggiero and Murphy.

Grant Fuhr (four-time Stanley Cup champion), Bryan Trottier (six-time Cup winner), and Guy Carbonneau (three-time Cup winner) are all of Hall of Famers.

John LeClair (five-time All-Star), Joe Mullen (three-time Cup winner) and Ed Johnston (five-time Cup winner), coming out of retirement at age 84, are the only non-Hall of Famers, but some day could be.

"It's a real, real impressive group of hockey people," Murphy said. "Like I said, this will be real exciting. An exciting brand of hockey. This coming (NHL) season I'll be watching 3-on-3 a little closer and be picking (Wings' coach) Jeff Blashill's brain at every opportunity."

3ICE

► When: Expected to begin about June 2021

► Who: Eight teams, though none affiliated to specific cities.

► Schedule: Nine weeks, capped by a championship. All eight teams will travel to a different city each week and play a bracketed tournament.

► Players: Each team will have six skaters and one goaltender.

► TV: CBS Sports (U.S.) and TSN (Canada).

