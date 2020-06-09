Detroit — The Bayview Port Huron-to-Mackinac race is a go.

Race chairman Chris Clark said Tuesday the 96th sailing of the race will begin July 11 despite the recent cancellation of the Chicago-to-Mackinac race, which was scheduled for the following week.

There will be changes, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but the anticipation and excitement from competitors is building.

Buy Photo The Bayview Port Huron-to-Mackinac race is scheduled to get underway on July 11. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

“There are a lot of boats getting launched,” Clark said. “I’m getting a lot of calls. We have a short enough summer in the Great Lakes anyway and for those people who have sailboats and love to race, their season just got clipped by coronavirus now that the Chicago-to-Mackinac race got cut off. People are looking to have fun wherever they can.

“We’re just trying to work hard to provide first, safety; second, fun; and third, a competitive event.”

Clark has preached “patience and flexibility” since early in the spring, and feels the race committee’s steady approach — along with sponsors, Mackinac Island and competitors — has worked.

“We think it will get us to where we need to be,” Clark said.

Clark estimates approximately 100-130 boats are registered, which would be about half of the usual number. Approximately 2,000 crew members usually participate in the race, with about eight to 10 individuals per boat.

Because of continued border closings between the United States and Canada, the Cove Island Course will not be an option this year in the Port Huron race, leaving only the Shore Island course.

“They (competitors) understand the circumstances this year. There’s always ups and downs to sailboat races,” Clark said. “This was just one of the things we’ve had to manage this year.”

Many Canadian crews have already indicated they will not participate this year because of the border closure.

The Chicago race was canceled for the first time since 1920 due to a variety of limitations due to the virus.

“Unfortunately, the crew limitations required to maximize social distancing which were adopted by the state of Illinois; no release of boating guidelines from the city of Chicago; and uncertainty as to when the Chicago lakefront and harbors will open impacted our ability to conduct a safe race for all competitors,” Chicago race chairman Martin Sandoval said in announcing the cancellation.

The Blue Water Festival in Port Huron, along with Boat Night and Family Night leading up to the race, have all been canceled.

Clark said the Chicago race “had its own set of issues” and that race’s cancellation wouldn’t have any impact on the Port Huron race.

There will be no race party at the conclusion of this year's Port Huron race on Mackinac, but some sort of award presentation is being planned.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan