Kronk Gym in Detroit will play host to "Detroit Brawl at the Legendary Kronk" on Aug. 20 in an event to be livestreamed on UFC Fight Pass.

The event begins at 7 p.m.

Vladimir Shishkin will fight at the Kronk Gym on Aug. 20. (Photo: Ivan Sekretarev, Associated Press)

The event, which will not include spectators, will feature a bout between Vladimir Shishkin and Oscar "El Monstruo" Riojas in the main event.

Shishkin (10-0, six knockouts), the WBC's 10th-ranked super middleweight, resides in Detroit and hails from Serpukhov, Russia. The 28-year-old has won the WBA Continental Super Middleweight championship.

The 36-year-old Riojas, of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, is 21-13-1 with 10 knockouts.