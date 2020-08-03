Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Kronk Gym to host 'Detroit Brawl' on Aug. 20 in event on UFC Fight Pass
The Detroit News
Published 1:32 p.m. ET Aug. 3, 2020 | Updated 1:33 p.m. ET Aug. 3, 2020
Kronk Gym in Detroit will play host to "Detroit Brawl at the Legendary Kronk" on Aug. 20 in an event to be livestreamed on UFC Fight Pass.
The event begins at 7 p.m.
The event, which will not include spectators, will feature a bout between Vladimir Shishkin and Oscar "El Monstruo" Riojas in the main event.
Shishkin (10-0, six knockouts), the WBC's 10th-ranked super middleweight, resides in Detroit and hails from Serpukhov, Russia. The 28-year-old has won the WBA Continental Super Middleweight championship.
The 36-year-old Riojas, of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, is 21-13-1 with 10 knockouts.
