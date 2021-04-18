Detroit boxer Tony Harrison fights to draw in main-event fight vs. Bryant Perrella

After a 16-month layoff, Detroit boxer Tony Harrison fought to a split-decision draw in the main event of Fox PBC Fight Night against America southpaw Bryant Perrella at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Harrison (28-3-1) and Perrella (17-3-1) each had a judge award them the fight in convincing fashion, but the super welterweight bout ended in a draw with a 114-114 tie from the ring-side judge.

Despite Perrella owning a major advantage in punches thrown (396-171) and landed (118-78), Harrison's offensive efficiency and ability to stop runs from Perrella kept the fight close.

Harrison stayed in it throughout by picking his spots and landing clean jabs that didn't appear to damage Perrella too badly, but racked up points on the judges' scorecards and kept his opponent from stringing together any strong momentum of his own.

Perrella's southpaw attack made life difficult for Harrison, who'd made it public before the bout that he had trouble against lefties. Despite being able to push his opponent toward the ropes for much of the earlier rounds, the former 154-pound champ Harrison couldn't take advantage of the inside position and didn't put together any combinations of consequence.