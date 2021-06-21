Ex-Wolverine Bastien qualifies for Olympics in decathlon; other local hopefuls fall short

The Detroit News

Ex-Michigan Wolverine Steven Bastien may have been the most unlikely local favorite to qualify for the Olympics at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore., but he accomplished that feat just the same with a remarkable performance on Saturday and Sunday.

Bastien set personal-bests in seven out of the 10 events that he competed in and bounced back from an early falter in the long jump to finish second and meet the Olympic standard.

Grand Rapids native Donavan Brazier came up short in his quest for Olympic qualification on Monday night, finishing last in the 800 meters.

Brazier won world championships two years ago in Doha and was expected to be a front-runner entering the race, but would end up apart of one of the day's biggest upsets, as Clayton Murphy, a bronze medalist in Rio, came first.

Waterford native and former Wolverine Shannon Osika just missed her opportunity to qualify in the 1500 meters on Monday, finishing fourth at Olympic trials and missing a shot at PyeongChang by .09 seconds.