1270-AM joins Audacy's BetQL Network; new lineup heavy on sports-betting content

Station officials announced this week a new niche for 1270-AM, and they're betting it's a winner.

Philadelphia-based Audacy, which owns 1270 and its sister station 97.1 The Ticket, announced that 1270 will be a part of the company's BetQL Network. The change was announced Monday, and was effective immediately.

The station now will feature several hours of daily programming focusing on sports betting, which became legal in Michigan in March 2020 in retail locations, and in January 2021 on online platforms.

The new 1270 weekday lineup will be:

► The Daily Tip, 6-9 a.m.

► BetQL Daily, 9-noon

► The Jim Rome Show, noon-3 p.m.

► The Huge Show, 3-6 p.m.

► The Sharp Report, 6-7 p.m

► Bet MGM Tonight, 7-11 p.m.

► JR Sport Brief, 11 p.m.-2 a.m.

► After Hours with Amy Lawrence, 2-6 a.m.

Audacy launched the BetQL Network in January, and this week expanded more markets, including Detroit, Baltimore, Houst, Kansas City, Las Vegas, New Orleans and Washington D.C. Audacy's betting content is now in 12 markets, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Denver.

“When we launched the ‘BetQL Network’ in January, we committed to giving our national audience a home for compelling sports betting content as this new landscape was rapidly growing,” Jeff Sottolano, executive vice president of programming for Audacy, said in a statement. “This expansion is the next step in that goal."

The 1270-AM station was a leader in sports-talk radio after flipping formats in 2000 and acquiring the broadcasting rights for the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings, and began simulcasting with 97.1 in 2007. In 2011, the simulcast ended, with 97.1 the leader in local sports-talk; 1270 switched to general talk radio.

Sports betting content has provided a rare boom in the media industry, even locally, with PlayMichigan.com gaining steam, and WXYZ (Channel 7) airing the FanDuel Sportsbook Show with Mike Sullivan.

In May, Michigan residents bet $237.6 million on online sports betting, while Detroit's three casinos reported a total handle of $20.2 million.

