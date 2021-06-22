Reports: Flint's Claressa Shields books next MMA fight for August

Less than two weeks after winning her MMA debut, it appears Flint's Claressa Shields is heading back to the octagon.

Shields has reportedly booked a return to the Professional Fighters League for an event at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida, on Aug. 27, according to multiple reports. No opponent has been named yet.

The news was first reported by journalist Ariel Helwani. ESPN is also reporting the fight has been confirmed with them by promotion officials.

Shields, the two-time boxing gold medalist, beat Brittney Elkin via a third-round TKO in her June 11 MMA debut. She already won the light middleweight, middleweight and super middleweight championships in her boxing career, and is the fastest fighter in history to become a three-division world champion. She started her MMA training in December at the Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

PFL CEO Peter Murray said Shields would fight one more time this year before a decision was made for 2022.

A potential match could be Kayla Harrison. Harrison, a two-time Olympic judo gold medalist is 9-0 and has a fight scheduled for Friday.

Associated Press contributed to this report.