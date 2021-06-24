Ann Arbor teen middle-distance runner Hobbs Kessler turns pro

Associated Press

Teenage middle-distance runner Hobbs Kessler recently elected to turn professional and sign a deal with Adidas.

Kessler ran his first race in his new shoes during the first round of the 1,500 meters at Hayward Field. He finished in 3 minutes, 45.63 seconds to win his heat.

“It hasn’t sunk in, and I don’t know how long it will take,” Kessler said of being a professional. “It’s pretty amazing, and I’m very grateful.”

The 18-year-old Kessler from Michigan recently broke Jim Ryun’s American under-20 record with a time of 3:34.36 at the Portland Track Festival. Ryun’s mark had been on the books since 1966.

Kessler said the decision to turn pro was stressful.

“Weighed on me for a long time,” Kessler said.

More local Olympic hopefuls

Former Michigan State Spartan Lauren Chorny just made the cut for Saturday's women's pole vault final, finishing with the 12th and final spot during the prelims on Thursday.

Central Michigan's Quiara Wheeler did not make the cut in women's Hammer Throw, finishing in 20th place out of 24.