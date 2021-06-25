Ferlic in, Kessler out on tough day for local Olympic hopefuls

The Detroit News

Former Michigan Wolverine Mason Ferlic was the only local Olympic hopeful to come out of Friday's U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore., with a bit of good news to share.

Ferlic took third in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase final and punched his ticket to Japan with the the finish. He won an NCAA title in 2016 during his time in Ann Arbor and will be making his first Olympics appearance.

Ferlic fell to seventh place at the race's halfway point but gained two spots in lap five and two more in lap six, finishing with a time of 8:22.05.

Teenage middle-distance runner Hobbs Kessler (Ann Arbor), who announced Thursday he'd be turning pro and in February set a world-record for the fastest mile by a high schooler, did not advance in the men's 1,500-meter. Kessler finished eighth in his heat and 19th-overall.

Kessler trailed handily out of the first 400 and failed to make up ground as the race went on, finishing three spots behind the heat's last qualifier, Sam Prakel (3:43.82) with a time of 3:45.50.

East Lansing's Kentre Patterson was eliminated from contention in the men's 110-meter hurdles semifinals.