Rochester Hills Hanson-Brooks team falls short in Saturday's Olympic Trials

The Detroit News

The Hanson-Brooks team in Rochester Hills placed four runners in the women's 10,000-meter final at U.S. Olympic trials, but none of the four could crack the top three and earn a spot on the Olympic team headed to Tokyo.

Natosha Rogers came closest in cracking the top-three of a field led by fan-favorite Emily Sissons, who finished first with a time of 31:03.82. Rogers (31:59.09) took seventh, missing the cut by just over 40 seconds.

Anne-Marie Blaney finished 16th with a time of 32:49.26, Olivia Pratt 25th with 33:11.88, Amy Davis rounded out the Hanson-Brooks team in 35th place with a time of 33:47.01.

Former Michigan State Spartan Lauren Chorny failed to qualify in the women's pole vault final, missing five out of six attempts in her final round at trials.