Oakcliff Sailing's OC86 posts record time in Bayview Mackinac Race

Detroit — It was predicted to be a fast race, given the existing weather conditions, and the Bayview Mackinac Race certainly didn’t disappoint.

Oakcliff Sailing’s OC86, formerly known as Windquest, was the first to reach Mackinac Island on Sunday in a record time of 17 hours, 11 minutes and 18 seconds.

Taking into account make and speed and design of boat, OC86 — an 86-foot Max-Z boat — had a corrected time of 27:40:48, good for third overall.

Businessman and sailing champion Doug DeVos owned the vessel and donated it last year to Oakcliff Sailing Center, a non-profit sailing academy that hosts the U.S. Sailing Team Training Center.

OC86 is used in Oakcliff’s Maxi Acorn program, where young sailors learn crew work, navigation and provisioning. The program lasts 54 days and takes in the Chicago and Bayview Mackinac races, along with a trip through the St. Lawrence Seaway.

A total of 180 boats participated in the 97th consecutive sailing of the Port Huron to Mackinac race.

Heartbreaker (19:14:27, corrected 26:14:54) and Mockingbird (19:14:48, corrected 26:22:25) followed OC86 as the next boats into Mackinac.

