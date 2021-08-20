Taylor North dominates Florida in Little League World Series opener, 8-0

By Tom Robinson

Williamsport, Pa. — Taylor North bunched together 12 hits — two each by Ethan Van Belle, Max LaForest, Jackson Surma and Gavin Ulin — and escaped a pair of bases-loaded situations Friday afternoon to advance through the opening round of the Little League Baseball World Series with an 8-0 victory over Palm City, Fla.

The Michigan and Great Lakes champions used five first-inning singles to take a 3-0 lead which they held through the two threats by the Martin County North Little League team out of Florida and the Southeast Regional.

Van Belle threw four scoreless innings, concluding with a strikeout to end one threat. He then made the inning-ending play at first base in the fifth inning, knocking down a bases-loaded grounder and flipping to relief pitcher Jakob Furkas.

Taylor North then broke the game open with five more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

In addition to his pitching and fielding, Van Belle went 2-for-2 with a run and RBI.

LaForest, who got the final two outs as the third pitcher, drove in two runs and scored one.

Surma doubled for the only extra-base hit among the dozen hits. He also scored and drove in a run.

Ulin drove in one.

Taylor North advances to play in the winners’ bracket again Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern against the winner of Friday’s games between teams from Texas and Washington.

