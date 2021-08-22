Taylor North's semifinal in Little League World Series postponed until Monday

By Tom Robinson

Special to The Detroit News

Players from the Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Angels arrived at the Little League Baseball complex in South Williamsport, Pa. early Sunday afternoon, followed soon after by thunderstorms.

As a result, Taylor North’s Hank Aaron Division winners’ bracket semifinal game at the Little League Baseball World Series was postponed to Monday.

Little League officials made it clear early that they wanted to be able to get players across the river to Bowman Field in Williamsport to watch the night game between the Indians and Angels in the MLB Little League Classic.

Taylor North, the Michigan and Great Lakes champion, will face the Wylie Little League, from Abilene, Texas and the Southwest Region, Monday at 1 p.m.

The winners’ bracket final will still be Wednesday. If Taylor North wins Monday, it will face Hawaii at 7:30 p.m.

If Taylor North loses Monday, the new time for the elimination bracket game is Tuesday at 3 p.m. against Toms River East from New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Tom Robinson is a freelance writer.