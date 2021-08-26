Taylor North rolls past Texas, earns rematch with Hawaii in LLWS

By Tom Robinson

Special to The Detroit News

South Williamsport, Pa. — No comeback was needed this time.

Taylor North scored the game’s first 11 runs Thursday afternoon on the way to the Hank Aaron bracket championship game with a 15-6 victory over Wylie from Abilene, Texas, in the Little League Baseball World Series.

The Michigan and Great Lakes champions beat the Southwest Region representative for the second time in four days, but this one was nothing like the comeback from a 5-0 deficit in Monday’s 6-5 victory.

Jakob Furkas carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning and Taylor North came close to ending the game on the 10-run rule in both the top of the fourth and bottom of the fifth innings.

Jackson Surma led the offense with three doubles and three RBIs. Furkas went 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Cameron Thorning hit his second home run of the tournament, added another hit and scored three times.

Taylor North will play Honolulu, Hawaii, the only team it has lost to, Saturday for a chance to play in Sunday’s championship game.

The team from Honolulu defeated Taylor, 2-0, on Wednesday.

The big lead allowed manager Rick Thorning to make changes on the mound and save some pitchers for the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Tom Robinson is a freelance writer.