Taylor North defeats Hawaii, will play for Little League championship Sunday

By Tom Robinson

Special to The Detroit News

Cameron Thorning got Taylor North started toward the Little League Baseball World Series championship game Saturday.

Jakob Furkas helped him finish the job.

Thorning’s first-inning home run held up as the winning hit and Furkas relieved him on the mound to finish a combined two-hitter in a 2-1 victory over Honolulu, Hawaii, in the Hank Aaron bracket championship game in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The win puts the Michigan and Great Lakes champions in Sunday’s overall World Series title game against Hamilton, Ohio, in an all-Great Lakes final.

Thorning allowed only a third-inning unearned run while striking out seven in the first 3 1/3 innings. He allowed two hits and walked one.

Furkas protected the one-run lead the rest of the way. He did not give up a hit and only allowed a two-out, sixth-inning walk. Two of his four strikeouts came in the last inning, including one to end the game.

The teams had five hits combined.

Lucas Farner had a triple and a walk in the leadoff spot. After his four-pitch walk to start the game, he came in on Thorning’s one-out homer to right field.

Kale Harris came off the bench for the other Taylor North hit.

The win avenged the team's only loss at any stage in the tournament trail, 2-0, in Wednesday's winners bracket final.

Tom Robinson is a freelance writer.