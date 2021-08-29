Attaboys! Taylor North brings home Michigan's second LLWS championship

Tom Robinson

South Williamsport, Pa. — After a 62-year wait, Michigan finally has its second Little League World Series champion.

Jackson Surma delivered two-run singles in the first and fifth innings and Taylor North pitchers worked out of trouble repeatedly, including escaping three bases-loaded jams on the way to a 5-2 victory over Hamilton, Ohio, on Sunday afternoon in the championship game at Lamade Stadium.

By winning the all-Great Lakes Region final, Taylor North became the first Michigan champion since legendary Art "Pinky" Deras and the boys from Hamtramck in 1959.

It was not easy.

Hamilton, which fell to Taylor North, 9-1, in the Great Lakes final, loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first and none out in the top of third without scoring. It loaded the bases again during its last shot in the top of the sixth, finally getting a run in and bringing the go-ahead run to the plate. But Jakob Furkas handled a routine flyball to center field from Chance Retherford, Hamilton’s best hitter, for the game’s final out, and the raucous celebration was under way.

Ethan Van Belle, the staff's ace fought through a high pitch count by striking out eight while allowing just one run in four innings. He struck out the last five hitters he faced, finishing the tournament with 18 over 10 innings and a 1.80 ERA.

Gavin Ulin finished up, allowing one run while walking three and hitting two batters in the last two innings.

Hamilton stranded 10 runners. Taylor North ended three innings on Van Belle strikeouts, one on a double play and one on a base-running blunder by Hamilton before getting the last out on a flyball.

Pitching proved to be the calling card all postseason for Taylor North, which listed all 11 players on its roster as pitchers. Many Little League teams have one ace, but Taylor North had several. Six of the pitchers began working weekly, starting in November, with Delivery Value System and its founder Justin Orenduff, a former first-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers, at 2SP Sports Performance in Madison Heights.

The score held at 3-1 from the middle of the second until the bottom of the fifth, when Surma singled the center field to score Lucas Farner and Ulin, who had started the inning with singles. Surma finished the tournament with eight RBIs, one off the team lead held by Cameron Thorning (nine, three homers).

Ulin finished the game 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. Surma was 2-for-3, driving in four of the runs and scoring the other on a Furkas groundout in the first inning.

Taylor North breezed through the postseason, with just one loss in its last 16 games — coming earlier this week to Hawaii, the team it beat, 2-1, on Saturday, to advance to Sunday's championship game. On Sunday, Taylor North beat the Hamilton, Ohio, team it also beat in its Great Lakes Regional final. Two teams from each U.S. regional advanced to Williamsport this year, with no international teams because of COVID-19.

The run by Taylor North caught the attention of baseball fans and dignitaries all over Michigan, with the Tigers announcing scores at Comerica Park, college coaches sharing words of encouragement on Twitter, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sending congratulation and good-luck messages on social media, and Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson even attending a game earlier in the tournament.

Tigers manager AJ Hinch taped a message Sunday morning.

"Bring that championship home," Hinch said from Comerica Park. "Play hard, have fun, score some runs, play some good defense. We're rooting for you."

The Tigers tweeted congratulations moments after the final out.

Taylor North was just the second champion from the Great Lakes Region (Louisville, 2002); Hamtramck came out of the old Central Region. West Side Little League, the team from Hamilton, Ohio, has been a regular in the Little League World Series, but became the first from its state ever to compete in the championship game.

Meanwhile, this was the first team from Taylor ever to play in the Little League World Series, and the build-up process was a long time coming, with coaches Rick Thorning and Guido Ulin — dads to two star players — leading the charge to merge, amid declining enrollment, three of the city's Little Leagues into one, to help assemble a greater All-Star team for postseason play.

►2021 Taylor North championship roster: Chauncey Adkins, Noah Boren, Lucas Farner, Jakob Furkas, Kale Harris, Max LaForest, Jaxon Shufeldt, Jackson Surma, Cameron Thorning, Gavin Ulin, Ethan Van Belle, manager Rick Thorning, coach Guido Ulin.

►1959 Hamtramck championship roster: Sidney Cline, Art “Pinky” Deras, William Heald, Kenneth Jones, Steven Lepkowski, Michael Milewski, Mark Modich, Joseph Piasecki, Gregory Pniewski, James Polick, Matthew Prybysz, Mark Scott, John Zarembski, manager Gene Piontkowski.

