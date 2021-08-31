Taylor to celebrate Little League World Series title with parade, fireworks

The Detroit News

The city of Taylor will celebrate its Little League championship team, holding a parade and fireworks show Thursday.

Taylor North defeated Ohio, 5-2, on Sunday to win Michigan's second Little League World Series, and first since 1959.

The parade Thursday will begin at 6 p.m., staged at the Taylor Recreation Center, 22805 Goddard. According to the city, the parade route will travel down Goddard to Pardee, and then southbound along Pardee to Heritage Park, similar to the parade route of the Taylor Winterfest.

The parade will enter the park at the Taylor Community Library entrance and then make it back to the Sheridan Center Open Air Pavilion. The team, coaches and families will ride in the parade, which also will feature the Taylor High School marching band.

Thursday's festivities will include guest speakers, an autograph session, music, inflatables and clowns, and will be capped by fireworks at dusk.

Parking will be available in Heritage Park via the Northline entrance.

