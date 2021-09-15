Live: MLF Bass Pro Tour concludes on Lake St. Clair
The Detroit News
The Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour is entering the final day of competition on Lake St. Clair.
The six-day tournament, hosted by Macomb County, St. Clair Shores and the Detroit Sports Commission, features 80 of the top pro bass-fishing anglers from around the world competing for a purse of $805,000.
In Wednesday’s championship round, the weights are reset and the angler who catches the most weight among the 10 finalists will win a top prize of $100,000.
The final field includes a local angler in Clarkston's Scott Dobson, who placed fourth in Tuesday's knockout round.
For a live stream of Wednesday's final round, click here.