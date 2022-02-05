Shields defends middleweight belts with unanimous decision

Detroit News staff

Flint native Claressa Shields won a 10-round unanimous decision from Ema Kozin Saturday in Cardiff, Wales, to retain her three middleweight championship belts.

Shields won every round on all three judges' scorecards for a 100-90 decision across the board.

Shields (12-0) retained the World Boxing Association, World Coxing Council and International Boxing Federation middleweight belts.

Kozzin is 21-1-1.

The holder of the fourth (World Boxing Organization) middleweight belt, Savannah Marshall, was present at the fight and she and Shields exchanged words after the decision. It has been widely reported that a fight between Shields and Marshall is planned for later this year.