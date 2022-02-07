USFL might never play in Michigan, but Panthers' nostalgia among keys to league's survival

Sunday night's conclusion of the Super Bowl, with all that confetti and those cheesy Disney World travel proclamations, marks the end of the fall and winter football seasons.

The countdown for more football will begin Monday — but the wait won't last nearly as long as normal.

The United States Football League is set to reboot in April, marking the latest play at a spring football league, but one with perhaps more optimism for long-term survival because of a shrewd business model bankrolled by two major media networks, Fox and NBC. Eight teams will participate in the USFL's inaugural season, with more than 400 players eligible for the first draft, set for later this month. Among those teams: the Michigan Panthers, who had a passionate following when they won the first USFL title, in 1983.