Michigan Panthers take ex-Wolverines QB Shea Patterson No. 1 overall in USFL Draft

When the Michigan Panthers won the USFL's first championship in 1983, they were led by a University of Michigan product in All-American wide receiver Anthony Carter.

Nearly four decades later, the Panthers are going back to what worked the first time.

With the first overall pick in the 2022 USFL Draft on Tuesday night, the Panthers selected former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson to fill out the most important component of their roster.

Teams were required to draft a quarterback in Round 1 and will be required to select players from a specific position pool throughout the draft in an effort from the league to impose parity.

On Day One of the two-day draft, teams will select edge rushers (rounds 2-4), offensive tackles (5-7), cornerbacks (8-11) and another round of quarterbacks (12) will close things out. All other positions will be selected in rounds 13-35, which are set to take place Wednesday night.

The draft is not being televised, but rather, picks are being announced via the team's social media channels through videos from local legends. The Michigan Panthers' selection was made by NASCAR driver and Rochester Hills native Brad Keselowski.

This is a developing story. Check detroitnews.com for updates.