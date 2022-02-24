Ex-UM QB Shea Patterson grateful to go No. 1 to Michigan Panthers as he chases NFL dream

When former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson heard his name called Tuesday night as the No. 1 overall pick in the USFL Draft by the Michigan Panthers, he had a rush of gratitude he had experienced once before in his football career.

Patterson, an Ole Miss transfer who earned immediate eligibility at Michigan after a challenging waiver process with the NCAA in 2018, was 19-7 as a starter at Michigan, including 13-1 at Michigan Stadium, and threw for 5,661 yards and had 45 touchdowns.