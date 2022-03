Nolan Bianchi

Special to The Detroit News

On Saturday night in Dearborn, a path will be laid.

Detroit Brawl promoter Dmitriy Salita thinks that it could be an event that sends a handful of Detroit fighters on the trajectory to becoming world champions.

“We have a lot of exciting fighters on this card,” Salita said. “All of them have a future in boxing, and you really get to see all levels.”